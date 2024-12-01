ETV Bharat / state

Five Rajasthan Traders Receive Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Member Demanding Ransom

Police have set up teams to probe into threat calls demanding ransom from five traders.

Five Rajasthan Traders Receive Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Member Demanding Ransom
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kuchaman City: Five traders of Kuchaman City in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district were threatened in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and asked to pay a ransom amounting to Rs two to five crore. The ransom calls were purportedly made by Rohit Godara, a member of Bishnoi's gang.

Three traders registered a case on Sunday following which, investigations were launched by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Bishnoi said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the demand of ransom. The matter is being investigated in depth and the truth will be revealed very soon, he said adding that different teams have been set up to probe the case.

According to information received from police, it was revealed that on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, traders received calls from a foreign number on their WhatsApp numbers. The caller introduced himself as Rohit Godara, demanding money from the traders. The caller asked to arrange the money in two days.

After the call, a voice message was also sent saying, "I am Rohit Godara from Lawrence Gang, if the money is not arranged within two days, then life may be in danger. If you don't support us, we too won't support you."

Notably, in the last three days, a few people in the city have been receiving threat calls and messages demanding ransom.

