Five Professors From Tamil Nadu's Periyar University Ranked Among World's Best Scientists
The professors from various department's have been honoured for their pioneering role in the respective fields of research.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Salem: In a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, five professors from Periyar University at Salem have been included in the list of the world's best scientists published by Stanford University in the United States recently.
Stanford University in the United States and Elsevier jointly publish a list of the top 2 percent scientists in various fields every year.
In this year's list, 5 professors from Periyar University have been included based on citation metrics such as 'H-index', 'Co-authorship', and 'HM-index', the press release from the university said. They include Dr. V. Raj, Dr. D. Gopi, Dr. J. Prakash Maran, Dr. R. Ramesh, and Dr. P. Venkatachalam.
Among them, Prof Dr. V. Raj of the Chemistry Department has been recognised for his outstanding research work on developing nano biomaterials based drug delivery devices, nanosensors, photocatalysts for water purification, and coatings to prevent corrosion of aluminum.
Likewise, Dr. D. Gopi, also from the Chemistry Department has been honoured for his research on biomedical coatings, nanomaterials, and electrochemical methods. His role has been appreciated in bioceramics, corrosion prevention, and bone tissue engineering applications.
Dr. J. Prakash Maran from the Food and Nutrition Department is working on research applications related to recovery of polymers from food industry waste, food and packaging systems. Dr. R. Ramesh of the Physics Department is involved in important research on nanomaterials. In particular, he is involved in the study of splitting water using nanoparticles to produce hydrogen.
The late former professor Dr. P. Venkatachalam, who worked in the Department of Biotechnology of Periyar University, is also on this list.
Professor I. Subramani, a member of the Governing Council of Periyar University, praised the professors who were included in the list of world's top scientists. He said that Periyar University has been ranked 94th among Indian universities in the NIRF ranking for the year 2025. The varsity has also received 4-star accreditation for three consecutive times in the institutional structure, he said.
