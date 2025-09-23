ETV Bharat / state

Five Professors From Tamil Nadu's Periyar University Ranked Among World's Best Scientists

Salem: In a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, five professors from Periyar University at Salem have been included in the list of the world's best scientists published by Stanford University in the United States recently.

Stanford University in the United States and Elsevier jointly publish a list of the top 2 percent scientists in various fields every year.

In this year's list, 5 professors from Periyar University have been included based on citation metrics such as 'H-index', 'Co-authorship', and 'HM-index', the press release from the university said. They include Dr. V. Raj, Dr. D. Gopi, Dr. J. Prakash Maran, Dr. R. Ramesh, and Dr. P. Venkatachalam.

Among them, Prof Dr. V. Raj of the Chemistry Department has been recognised for his outstanding research work on developing nano biomaterials based drug delivery devices, nanosensors, photocatalysts for water purification, and coatings to prevent corrosion of aluminum.