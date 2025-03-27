ETV Bharat / state

Five Persons Arrested For Ransacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's House, Released On Bail

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has arrested five persons, including two women, in connection with ransacking and dumping sewage and human faeces at the house of YouTuber Savukku Shankar at Kilpakkam in Chennai.

The accused, identified as Selva, Vijay, Kalyan, Bharathi, and Devi, were released on bail after producing them before a court here.

Savukku, who lives with his mother in the Damodharamoorthy Nagar area of ​​​​Kilpakkam, alleged that some unidentified persons entered his house after he left on Tuesday mourning. His aged mother Kamala was alone at home when the incident occurred.

Savakku alleged that around 20 people gathered in front of his house asking for him and some of them, who were dressed as sanitation workers, went inside. They broke many things inside the house and dumped sewage and human faeces. They also raised slogans against Savukku and then fled the scene. Later, Savukku and his mother filed a complaint at the Kilpauk police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated investigations. Savukku claimed that the attack on his house was in retaliation for exposing an alleged scam in the distribution of vehicles under a government scheme. Since allegations were made against the Chennai Metropolitan Police and the Police Commissioner in an interview, the case was transferred to the CB-CID, Tamil Nadu Police DGP Shankar Jiwal had earlier stated in a release.