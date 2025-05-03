Five Pakistani Nationals Missing From Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: The Centre has ordered the deportation of Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Following this, all state governments are taking proactive steps in identifying and deporting illegal immigrants who are overstaying despite the expiry of their visas. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory in this regard to all the District Magistrates and District Superintendents of Police.

A shocking fact has come to the fore upon investigation by the Local Investigation Unit (LIU). It is understood that five Pakistani nationals, who migrated here 40-50 years ago, are missing. The Police are trying to locate the missing Pakistani nationals.

The five missing Pakistani nationals are Khatum Begum, Abdul Sajid, Firoj and Babbar Kha and Mukhtar Jahah.

Farrukhabad District Collector Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "The five Pakistani nationals, who came here around five decades back, are missing. We have informed the higher authorities about it. The district police and LIU are keeping a strict vigil."

India launched a diplomatic strike against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the conscious of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed to punish the terrorists who orchestrated the gruesome attack.