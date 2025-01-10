3 Kids In Bed Box Among Family Of 5 Found Murdered In UP's Meerut

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a family of five were found killed at their residence in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area in Meerut on Thursday night, police said. Among the five found dead inside the house were a couple and their three kids whose bodies were found inside a bed box.

The deceased have been identified as Moin, his wife Asma and 3 children Afsa (8 years), Aziza (4 years) and Adiba (1 year). According to the police, the family had recently moved to the area and they are investigating their background to find out more details.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, who visited the crime scene, said the police received a call about a locked house and upon reaching the location, the officers found out that the house had been locked from outside. "After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies," he said.

The gruesome incident came to light when Moin's brother Salim reached the home on Thursday evening with his wife in search of the family since nothing was heard from them. The locals said they had not seen the family outside since Wednesday evening.

They were shocked to see the scene on entering the house. The bodies of Moin and Asma were lying on the ground. The bodies of the three children were found in the bed box. All the household items were found scattered.

"The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family. A detailed investigation is underway," Tada said. The SSP said the preliminary investigations point towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident.

The SSP further said the legs of one of the deceased were found tied with a bedsheet, adding a forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence from the site. The family had recently moved to the area and the police are investigating their background to find out more details, he added. Ayush Vikram Singh, SP Meerut City said that all aspects related to the incident are being investigated.