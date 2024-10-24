Five Of Family Die In Horrific Car Accident In Rajasthan’s Sirohi

Sirohi: At least five people were killed and a woman was injured after a car they were travelling in lost balance and overturned following a tyre burst in Rajasthan's Sirohi, police said.

The deceased persons were heading to Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Gujarat when the incident took place near Sarneshwar Bridge in the Kotwali Police Station area here on Thursday, Incharge of Sirohi Police Station Kailashdan said.

“The front tyre of the car burst near the bridge, due to which the car went out of control, crossed the road divider, and fell into the drain. The accident was so severe that it killed five people, including two women, two men, and a child on the spot, while another woman was seriously injured,” Kailashdan said.

All the deceased belong to the same family of Khara village in Phalodi.

The station in-charge said the police team reached the accident site immediately after receiving the information and shifted the injured woman to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the injured woman, Sharda, wife of Ramesh Bhai Nai, claimed that the car suddenly developed some snag and the driver tried to apply brakes but lost control. “After sliding some distance, the car’s front tyre burst, resulting in the car falling into a drain after crossing the road barrier,” she said.