Five Of A Family Found Dead In Hyderabad; Cops Suspect Suicide

Hyderabad: Five members of the same family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Maktha Mahabubpet under the limits of Miyapur police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

The deceased include a man, his wife, daughter, son-in-law and a two-year-old child, who were identified as Lakshmaiah (60), Venkatamma (55), Anil (32), Kavita (24) and Appu (2), they added. They hailed from Karnataka's Gulbarga district and have been living in Hyderabad for the last six years.

"We received information that five members from the same family were found dead at their residence in Maktha, Mahaboobpet area. The deceased include a man, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter," Miyapur police said. "We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," they added.

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect that they died by suicide. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. A team of Cyberbad Police arrived at the scene to collect vital evidence.

Some of the relatives, who reached the house, said they were unaware of the cause of the death. Lakshmaiah was working as a construction worker and living with his wife. Their daughter and son-in-law were residing at another place in Aziz Nagar.

According to relatives and friends, Kavita, along with her husband, came to her paternal place a week ago and were looking for another accommodation. Anil had called one of his friends on Wednesday evening to inform him that he had found an accommodation and would shift on Thursday.

Anil was also working as a construction labourer, police said, adding that the family had shifted to Hyderabad for livelihood and to clear some loans they had taken. Police suspect that they might have taken the extreme step due to financial constraints.

A police official said the cause of the death would be known after receipt of the autopsy report, and investigating officials were recording statements of relatives and friends as part of the probe.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.