Five Of A Family Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With Live Wire In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Five family members, including two boys, were electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire placed around a farmland to protect crops from wild animals in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

While a one-and-a-half-year-old girl escaped unhurt, two wild boars were also found dead at the spot, said an official. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday at Varkhedi village in Erandol and came to light on Wednesday morning, he said, adding that a man, his wife, an elderly woman and two boys were found dead.

Police said the deceased persons had come from Madhya Pradesh to work as farm labourers. They were staying near the farmland for the past several months.

Jalgaon SP Maheshwar Reddy said, "The family came from Warkhedi in Madhya Pradesh for work. While going to the field, they suddenly came in contact with live wires and were electrocuted. This incident came to light on Wednesday at noon."

A team of local police personnel rushed to the spot and took all of them to the hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival, the official said. The minor girl was taken to a police station, where she is being monitored, he added.

Reddy said a case is being registered under the section of culpable homicide at the Erandol police station, and the farm owner who had installed the wires has been detained. "All the bodies have been sent to the government hospital for postmortem. The police have started questioning the people living in the area and looking into the angle of whether it was an accident, suicide, or murder," he added.

The family members of the deceased persons are being reached out to, the official said.