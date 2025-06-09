ETV Bharat / state

Five Odisha Workers Injured As Wall Collapses In Chennai

Chennai: Five workers from Odisha were seriously injured when a wall collapsed. More than 10 people from Odisha are residing in an old building on Annai Sathya Nagar Fourth Street in the Madhavaram area of Chennai. Five live on the upper floor and five on the lower floor. They appear to be contract employees working at Moolakadai Simpson Company.

Since Sunday was a holiday, all the workers from Odisha had dinner together. All 10 of them were sitting on the upper floor, talking. Suddenly, the handrail wall beside the staircase on the upper floor collapsed, unable to bear the weight. As a result, five workers who were leaning on it fell down, and the side wall of the building also collapsed on them.

It is learnt that the five workers, who screamed and were badly injured after the collapse, were covered in blood. The other five workers with them also screamed and shouted helplessly. Neighbours immediately came to help and informed the Madhavaram police about the incident. Upon arrival, the Madhavaram police called emergency ambulance 108 and sent the five injured workers to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.