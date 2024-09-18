ETV Bharat / state

Five Odisha Police Officers Suspended For 'Assaulting' Army Officer, His Female Friend

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has suspended five cops including the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar in connection with the alleged assault of an Army officer and 'molestation' of his female friend at the thana.

According to an order issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Wednesday, the five police personnel have been suspended on charge of gross misconduct. The suspended police officers are inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, sub-inspector Baisalini Panda, two women ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda.

Mishra, Salilamayee and Balaram have already been transferred on Tuesday following the alleged assault of the army officer and his female friend.

"During the period the order remains in force, they will remain under the disciplinary control of Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and draw special allowance and dearness allowance admissible under Rule 90 of Odisha Service Code," read the police order.

The Army officer posted in West Bengal and his female friend had approached the Bharatpur police station on Sunday early morning to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

At the police station, the duo picked up a quarrel with cops over the registration of an FIR.

The army officer was allegedly kept in the lockup and his female friend was taken to a secluded room by a woman officer, where she was allegedly assaulted, stripped and molested.

The army officer was detained for over 10 hours before being released following intervention by Army authorities. The police, however, booked the female friend of the army officer.