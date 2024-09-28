Five New Districts Announced In Ladakh: What Lies Ahead?

Leh: In a yet another surprising move the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced five more districts in Ladakh ahead of J&K elections and "Delhi Chalo Padayatra", on August 26.

Ladakh, which has only two districts including Leh and Kargil, will now have a total of seven districts. The five new districts are namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In 1979, when the reorganisation of the districts was carried out, the Ladakh district was divided into two full-fledged districts. People of these regions are welcoming the step while others believe that it’s too early to celebrate and say anything about it.

Committee to assess formation of new districts:

In a recent development, the General Administration Department of Ladakh has constituted a committee to evaluate various aspects concerning the formation of five new districts in the Union Territory on September 26. This follows the “in-principle approval” granted by the MHA for the creation of the new districts.

The committee will assess key factors such as district headquarters, boundaries, administrative structure, creation of posts, and others. The committee is chaired by Pramod Kumar Jain, IAS (Retd.) with members Kacho Asfandyar Khan, IAS (Retd.), Tsering Angchok, IAS, and the Deputy Commissioners of Kargil and Leh (ex-officio).

The order says that the committee is expected to submit its report with recommendations within three months. An order detailing the terms and conditions for the chairman and non-official members will be issued separately.

Phuntsog Tashi, Executive Councillor, Zanskar said, “ I welcome the order. Earlier, it was just a tweet and now it is in black and white and I was eagerly waiting for this. I am very excited and happy. This is the first step for district formation. Also, we are very happy with the constitution of the committee which is balanced as well. Additionally, it has also mentioned the timeframe for submitting the report. With the formation of the committee, we are 99 percent assured that we will have separate districts. But Zanskar should be entirely separate be it administratively and local governance otherwise our aspirations and dream would remain unfulfilled. Zanskar doesn’t have any border dispute, now our effort is to include the Rangdum area which is in Taisuru block into Zanskar sub-division and also it is the demand of the people of Rangdum area.”

According to Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, Leh, “With this decision, governance will now be brought to the doorstep of the people. Nubra, being distant from the Leh headquarters, will no longer require its residents to cross Khardungla, the highest motorable road, for administrative matters. This will not only save a significant amount of time but also reduce the financial burden on the people. The discussion around the demand for a separate district for Nubra began in 2018. By the time of the 2020 Council elections, this demand had become a main issue and was the top priority in our election manifesto. Besides, we made a commitment to the people of Nubra, with the creation of a separate district at the forefront of our agenda. Additionally, improvements in telecommunications and the establishment of a civil airport in Nubra were other key promises made during the elections.”

Speaking about the border areas, he said, "While there are currently no issues, this move will further strengthen border security. Once the new administrative setup is functional, any potential concerns in both Nubra and Changthang can be addressed swiftly. The ground realities will be easier to assess, and the overall administration will become more efficient."

Zanskar deserves to be a separate district:

Most people believe that Zanskar deserves a separate district as it remains cut off from the district headquarters for almost five to six months in the winter season. Few leaders say that people of Zanskar are never satisfied with being with Kargil district. Zanskar was made a part of Kargil district in the year 1979 when Ladakh was divided into two districts.

Calling their demand as the oldest, Stanzin Lakpa, Councillor Cha, which comes under Zanskar region said, “People in Zanskar region are very happy because our demand for a separate district is the oldest one. When Ladakh was bifurcated in 1979, Zanskar was made a part of Kargil. Since then, the people of Zanskar were demanding for a separate administrative unit".

Though the official gazette is not out, he calls the demand of Zanskar as the most deserving and the most struggled area. "We demanded for a separate district in 1994-95 and started dharna in Jammu in winter even when section 144 was imposed. Our demand is very genuine as Zankar remains cut off from the district headquarters for five to six months in winter because of heavy snowfall and is 240 km away. Our local leaders and representatives were in Delhi for several months to highlight the issues,” Lakpa said.

He further added, "The establishment of a separate administrative setup in Zanskar is a significant step, not just for UT Ladakh but for the nation as a whole. By bringing governance to the doorstep of the people, especially in remote areas like Zanskar, we are addressing isolation and ensuring that these regions, known for their remoteness, are uplifted. This will contribute to the overall development and integration of the country."

Changthang as separate district is well-thought out decision:

Similarly, Changthang region has been facing a lot of issues and the leaders call it a well-thought out and unanimous decision. They have been facing a lot of migration issues and people get settled in and around Leh city because of lack of facilities.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh said, "The people of Changthang are happy. Initially, the demand for a separate district came only from Zanskar and Changthang at the party level. We weren't expecting to get three more districts at the same time. The demand for a separate district for Changthang was a well thought and unanimous decision. We have also submitted a memorandum to the MHA. Changthang is divided into two subdivisions including Durbuk and Nyoma and it is a huge scattered area.

When asked why district status, he said, “Harsh environmental conditions, poor economic prospects have resulted in the migration of people to Leh town, thus threatening the extinction of the community in terms of their age-old tradition customs, cultural practices and traditions.”

As per official records of Gobas and associations presidents of these communities, a total of approximately 140 families have migrated from villages of Samad Rokchan, Kharnak, 20 families from Korzok and about 80 families from Koyul, Anlay and Rongo from Nyoma-Changthang side, while more than 70 families from Durbuk–Changthang side have settled in and around Leh Town.

“This will definitely lead to people going back and settling again in their villages. Also, we have been organising ‘Back to village’ programme to bring development to rural areas and improve the quality of life for villagers”, he added.

Demand for Statehood and creation of new districts are different:

Many believe that there is a lot of misconception among the people of Ladakh about the announcement. The demand for sixth schedule and Statehood and creation of new districts are completely different. The sixth schedule is related to the Legislative function and the district status is related to the Executive functioning.

Talking about announcing the new districts, Tsering Samphel, Former MLA says, “I see it as a conscious decision by the government. The reason can be because Ladakh is in a very sensitive and strategic area and also geographically it is very difficult and Ladakh cannot be compared with any other part of India”.

Discussing about the misconception among the people of Ladakh about the announcement of the new districts, he said, “The demand for sixth schedule and Statehood and creation of new districts are completely different. The sixth schedule is related to the Legislative function and the district status is related to the Executive functioning.

Further, he said that earlier when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile J&K, they never thought of demanding new districts. Now, considering the size of the area which is 59,000 square kilometres including both Leh and Kargil, he feels that Ladakh deserve more districts.

"This step will strengthen the executive mechanism. The more districts we have, the better the governance will be bringing services to the doorstep and employment opportunities,” he added.

Kargil demanded 4 districts but got 2:

Initially, Kargil demanded four districts but were given only two. They believe that the districts should be full-fledged with administrative and financial powers with democratic set up.

Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai, Co-Chairman, Kargil Democratic Alliance and former MLA says, “This announcement is just a tweet by Home Minister, Amit Shah and there’s no reality at the ground neither any gazetted order nor any government notification is there. He is the same Home Minister who on the Parliament floor said that we will empower both the Councils in Ladakh. And he also said that the Council's funds will be non-lapsable. But after 2020, Council funds were made lapsable. He had made this promise in the Parliament and later refused, then how can we trust him just on a tweet. All these things are just rhetoric until and unless it becomes a reality. Earlier, there was a demand for four districts in Kargil out of which they have given only two. Whatever we are demanding from Apex and KDA we want full-fledged statehood with the restoration of democracy, sixth schedule in which our lands, environment, culture, and heritage will be protected."

He said that Ladakh meets all the criteria to be included under Sixth Schedule as more than 90 percent of the population are tribals. "Our demands are genuine to which government of India has not given any answer. And the fact is that on March 4, 2024 he categorically refused to give Statehood and Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. These five districts should not be like the current UT set up without legislature. We want full-fledged districts with all the administrative and financial powers with democratic set up. Then it will be a welcoming step and will become a foundation for the demand of statehood.

Discussing the committee formed recently, he said, “Until and unless there is a discussion on the full structure of what kind of districts will be created, there is no point. It will be taken as a strategy to distract and divert the people from the main agenda. My question is, will it be just the SDM holding the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner and SHO be given the charge of Additional SP to govern the district? They will keep extending the deadline for report submission till the next elections.”

While on the other hand, Haji Hanifa Jan, MP Ladakh, expressed his apprehension, saying a huge area of Kargil have been ignored. “It’s a welcome step. But we have to see how it turns out to be. We are looking forward to a full fledged district. But they have ignored a huge area in Kargil side for example Sankoo which is a huge populated area and remote also. Similarly, people of Shakar Chiktan have been demanding this from a very long time they have not included these areas. I also have highlighted this issue to government of India. Also, I am looking forward to meet the Home Minister to express my gratitude and will also request him to include the left out villages in Kargil. I hope that the committee will take the locals into confidence and submit the report.

Decision will strengthen border security:

Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor, Executive Councillor for Minority Affairs, LAHDC Leh, expressed his gratitude to the Government of India and the UT administration, stating, "This step will undoubtedly strengthen border security in Turtuk, as the District Magistrate's presence will ensure close supervision of all activities. Ladakh is bordered by China on the eastern side and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the west. Having the DM here will help address public grievances more effectively."

Tsering Namgyal Tsangspa, Leader of opposition in Hill Council, Leh said, “It’s a welcoming step and now governance will be provided to the people of far-flung area of Zanskar , Changthang and Nubra at their doorstep. I think they have announced this looking at the upcoming Hill Council Elections in October 2025. After general elections in 2020, they have organised a press conference in Delhi in which the Home Minister Amit Shah along with the Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said whatever funding from Central Government will go to Ladakh, it will go through Council only but practically it didn’t happen."

He further said that the current total budget allocation for Leh and Kargil district is Rs 6000 crores, so in the next financial year, the total budget should be 21,000 crore for all the seven districts. "Will this happen or not is a big question. There will be a lot of nitty-gritties while discussing and marking the boundary of each district. people will be submitting their resentment and some people will be accepting it. Now the government should consider it seriously and the committee should submit the report at the earliest.

Is the decision a poll-oriented move?

Since the next Council election is scheduled for October 2025, it also raises the question if the announcement is a strategy to set the narrative for this election.

Tsering Namgyal, President Congress Leh said “My question is why they haven’t announced it before the MP elections? I think after the Lok Sabha election they must have realised that we should do something for the next Council elections. Most importantly, now it’s up to people to decide what are core issues of Ladakh. By announcing new districts, they have created further divisions in Ladakh. The core issue of Sixth schedule is still not addressed with this announcement.

Similarly, Ghulam Mehdi remarked, "This is a significant achievement that will certainly strengthen the BJP government in Ladakh and influence both the Hill Council and the next Lok Sabha elections."