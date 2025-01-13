ETV Bharat / state

Five Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bijapur Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh

Bodies of five Naxals that were recovered after the encounter with security forces in Bijapur forests were identified today, police said.

Five Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bijapur Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Bijapur: The five Naxalites, including two women cadres, who were killed in an encounter in the forests of Bandepara and Koranjed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district were active in the West Bastar division for a long time and were carrying a total bounty of Rs 15 lakh, police said on Monday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Rainu Hemla, Jyoti Tati, Ramesh Echaam and Ramesh Miccha. The identity of the fifth deceased is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police had also recovered one SLR, two guns of 12 bore, single shot rifle, 1 BGL launcher and country-made Bharmar gun from the deceased. A huge cache of cartridges and explosives were also found from the spot along with medicines and Naxal material.

"The anti-Naxal operation is being carried out vigorously in Bastar division. So, bodies of 13 hardcore Naxals were recovered in the past few days. Despite all moves taken by the Naxals, security forces are working on the field for peace and security," Sundarraj P, Bastar IG said.

Earlier during an anti-Naxal operation, on January 11, the DRG Bijapur team undertook a search operation in the Maddeed police station area. It was reported that the Maoists of the National Park Area Committee were in the forests of Bandepara and Koranjed.

"An encounter started at 8 am on January 12 in the dense forests and continued till 4 pm. After this, bodies of five Maoists, including two women cadres, were recovered from the spot," Jitendra Yadav, SP said.

Police said among the deceased, Rainu Hemla, commander of DVCM platoon number 2 carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh. Jyoti Tati of platoon number 11 PPCM in Maddeh Area Committee had reward of Rs 5 lakh. Ramesh Echaam, a militia platoon commander in the National Park Area Committee, carried a reward of 1 lakh. Ramesh Miccha, a militia platoon member in the National Park Area Committee had a reward of Rs 20,000.

TAGGED:

NAXALS KILLED IN ENCOUNTER ENCOUNTER WITH SECURITY FORCES HARDCORE NAXALS NAXALS KILLED IN BIJAPUR ENCOUNTER

