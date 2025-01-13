ETV Bharat / state

Five Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bijapur Carried Total Bounty Of Rs 15 Lakh

Bijapur: The five Naxalites, including two women cadres, who were killed in an encounter in the forests of Bandepara and Koranjed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district were active in the West Bastar division for a long time and were carrying a total bounty of Rs 15 lakh, police said on Monday.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Rainu Hemla, Jyoti Tati, Ramesh Echaam and Ramesh Miccha. The identity of the fifth deceased is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police had also recovered one SLR, two guns of 12 bore, single shot rifle, 1 BGL launcher and country-made Bharmar gun from the deceased. A huge cache of cartridges and explosives were also found from the spot along with medicines and Naxal material.

"The anti-Naxal operation is being carried out vigorously in Bastar division. So, bodies of 13 hardcore Naxals were recovered in the past few days. Despite all moves taken by the Naxals, security forces are working on the field for peace and security," Sundarraj P, Bastar IG said.