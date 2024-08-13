ETV Bharat / state

Five Naxals, Including One With Rs 5 Lakh Reward, Held In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Of the five arrested Naxalites, Uika Chaitu (30), was active as area committee member of Maoists in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. They were arrested by a joint team of security forces during an anti-Naxal operation yesterday.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and various explosives were recovered from them, police said on Tuesday.

The Naxalites were apprehended from a forest near Chikometta village under Jagargunda village by a joint team of security forces on Monday. An officer of Sukma Police said, "A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF's 165th battalion and local police conducted an anti-Naxal operation yesterday in which, five Naxalites, including a woman, were arrested".

Among those arrested, Uika Chaitu (30), a resident of Jagargunda area, was an active Maoist area committee member in Gadchiroli of neighbouring Maharashtra and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The remaining arrested Naxalites have been identified as Kunjam Sukhlal (35), Padam Hunga (35), Padam Sannu (35) and a woman cadre, Uika Lakhe.

According to police, the joint team has seized various explosives after apprehending the five Naxalites. Six gelatin rods, detonators, gun powder and crudely-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, cordex wire, batteries and other Naxal-related things have been seized, police said. The explosives were allegedly carried by the Naxals for targeting security personnel while patrolling the area, the officer added.

