Five Naxals Facing UAPA Charges, Absconding Since 2015; Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Five Naxalites facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Protection) Act (UAPA) and absconding since 2015 were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police said.

All the Naxalites were allegedly involved in the assault on three villagers in Bhainsgaon and Budhiyarmari in 2015 and were accused of threatening to kill the members of their families. The five have been identified as Kartik Usendi, Santuram Hupendi, Chandan Salam, Somaru alias Kolu and Laxman Nureti.

Kanker SDOP Mohsin Khan said acting on a tip-off raids were conducted in Naxal-affected villages namely Peedhapal, Bhainsgaon, Budhiyarmari and Tondamarka for the absconding Naxalites.

During a search operation, three Naxalites, Kartik Usendi, Santuram Hupendi and Chandan Salam, were arrested in a case of Korar police station, he said. After this, two Naxalites, Somaru alias Kolu and Laxman Nureti, who were absconding in other cases of Dhiyarmari Tondamarka and Korar police stations, were arrested, he added. Police are interrogating these Naxalites and their arrest will decrease the atmosphere of fear among villagers, Khan said.

According to Khan, ever since hardcore Naxalites Raje Kange and Prabhakar were arrested in the district, security forces have been constantly achieving success. "These five Naxalites have been arrested following a tip-off received by Kanker Police. All the Naxalites have accepted their charges during interrogation," he said.

Meanwhile security forces raided the hideout of Naxals' printing press in Jalergunda forests in Sukma district and recovered several items. "A team of DRG, CRPF and Cobra Battalion had gone on a search operation in the areas of Jalerguda from Gompad. Naxals had put many spike holes here. The soldiers crossed these spike holes and found the hideout of the Naxals' printing press. A laser printer and many other things were recovered from here," Kiran V Chavan, SP, Sukma said.

Other things recovered from the spot included an inverter, 10-metre-electric wire, a calculator, two print cables, two remotes, 90 transistors, two CDs, soldering iron, 150 wooden spikes, 90 iron spikes, a battery, solar battery and many items related to Naxals.