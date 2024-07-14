Five Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Five Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said. They were nabbed from a forest near Metapal village under Gangaloor police station limits, the official added.

"Sai Mangu alias Mangu Kunjam (45), Mahesh Kursam (28), Lalu Potam (32), Phulli Punem (29) and Dhannu Punem (35) were held when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a anti-Naxal operation," he said.

Kunjam was active as head of 'Janatana Sarkar' (people's government) squad of the outlawed Maoist movement and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official said.The five arrested ultras were involved in attacks on police teams, murder, attempt to murder, triggering IED blasts etc, as per police. In recent times, security forces gunned down many Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh's mountainous hinterlands during combing operations.