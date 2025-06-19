ETV Bharat / state

Five Naxalites Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Sukma For Killing Village Head Rama Bodke

Sukma: At least five Naxalites have been arrested days after the brutal murder of village head Rama Bodke in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the CRPF and local police in Maoist leader Hidma's native village Puvarti.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan informed, "The arrested Naxalites have been identified as Muchaki Budhra (35), Madvi Somad (30), Kunjam Bichhem (25), Madvi Dhurva (30) and Dodi Somad (30). They were apprehended by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police."

Naxalites were active in Hidma's village

The police official stated that these Naxalites were active in Puvarti area, the native village of Maoist leader Hidma. Among the arrested Maoists, there was a bounty of Rs two lakh on the Maoists' Puvarti Revolutionary Party Committee militia commander Muchaki Budhra.

Chavan further informed that all of them were allegedly involved in the murder of Gram Pradhan Rama Bodke in Puvarti on June 7. He was reportedly murdered over suspicion of being a police informer. Bodke's family members were also attacked by the Naxalites.

As per reports, Naxal eradication campaign is underway in full swing in Sukma under the supervision of senior officials. On Wednesday, based on relevant inputs from informers, Jagargunda Police and CRPF team raided village Puvarti and arrested these Naxalites.

Those arrested were produced before the Special Court in Dantewada and sent on judicial remand.