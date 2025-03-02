ETV Bharat / state

Five Minors Arrested Under POCSO For Sexual Harassment Of Girls In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Police arrested five minors under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing two minor sisters near Hosur. The case is under investigation.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Krishnagiri: Police arrested five minors under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing two sisters, both minors, who were alone at home near Hosur. The Hosur All Women Police Station has registered a case and is investigating the incident.

During the investigation, it was found that three 14-year-old boys, one 13-year-old and one 15-year-old were involved in the harassment of the two sisters, aged nine and 13, in a residential area of Krishnagiri district.

Following a complaint lodged by the girls’ parents at the Hosur All Women Police Station, authorities launched an inquiry. The investigation confirmed the involvement of all five boys in the incident. Subsequently, the police arrested them under the POCSO Act.

The accused were produced in court and later sent to a juvenile home. The incident has caused shock and concern in the local community.

