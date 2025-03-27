ETV Bharat / state

Five Militants Arrested In Manipur

Security forces arrested five militants belonging to a number of valley-based proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Five Militants Arrested In Manipur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to a number of valley-based proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.

Two active members of the banned ‘People’s Liberation Army’ were apprehended from Dingku Road area in Imphal West on Wednesday, they said.

Security forces also arrested two members of the outlawed PREPAK (Pro) from Top Makha Leikai in Imphal East on Tuesday, a police officer said.

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup organisation was nabbed from the Takhel Mamang Leikai area of Imphal East on Wednesday, he added.

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to a number of valley-based proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.

Two active members of the banned ‘People’s Liberation Army’ were apprehended from Dingku Road area in Imphal West on Wednesday, they said.

Security forces also arrested two members of the outlawed PREPAK (Pro) from Top Makha Leikai in Imphal East on Tuesday, a police officer said.

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup organisation was nabbed from the Takhel Mamang Leikai area of Imphal East on Wednesday, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMPHAL MILITANT ARRESTMANIPUR VIOLENCEMANIPUR MILITANT ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.