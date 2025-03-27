Five Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested five militants belonging to a number of valley-based proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.

Two active members of the banned ‘People’s Liberation Army’ were apprehended from Dingku Road area in Imphal West on Wednesday, they said.

Security forces also arrested two members of the outlawed PREPAK (Pro) from Top Makha Leikai in Imphal East on Tuesday, a police officer said.

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup organisation was nabbed from the Takhel Mamang Leikai area of Imphal East on Wednesday, he added.