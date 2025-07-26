ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Five Member Inquiry Team Begins Probe In Minor Girl Death Case At GMC Doda

Jammu: Two days after the death of an 11-year-old girl post laproscopic surgery of a hydatid cyst of liver in Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, a five-member inquiry committee began its probe on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Sania Bano, daughter of Shabir Ahmed of Bhalessa area of district Doda.

The committee was headed by the medical superintendent of the associated hospital GMC Doda and other members included heads of surgery, anesthesia and pathology of GMC Udhampur and an assistant professor medicine GMC Doda was also part of this committee.

The probe was ordered by GMC Doda Principal Dr. Rakesh Bahl to ascertain circumstances leading to the death of the girl and collect scientific evidence as how and why the girl died.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Bahl said, "The committee began its probe today and visited GMC Doda. The members are working independently and without any interference from GMC authorities. They talked to different people including doctors and others and also got the statement of driver of the ambulance who was taking the girl to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar but the girl died midway."