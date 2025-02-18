Five Maha Kumbh Devotees Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Dausa: A road accident on Tuesday morning claimed five lives and left three others critically injured when a car carrying Maha Kumbh Mela devotees crashed into a parked trailer on the Jaipur Bypass here in Rajasthan, police said.

According to Rajasthan Police, the victims were returning home after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj when their vehicle rammed into a parked trailer. The accident occurred due to the driver dozing off, triggering chaos at the scene, with locals rushing to rescue the injured trapped inside the mangled car.

"Six passengers were in the car when it collided with the trailer," said Dausa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma, adding, upon receiving information, police halted traffic on the highway and launched a rescue operation. Along with Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Upadhyay, a police team reached the spot and pulled out the trapped victims before shifting them to Dausa district hospital.

Vehicular movement was temporarily halted due to concerns over a potential gas explosion, as the car was equipped with a gas kit, officials said.

Driver Drowsiness Led to Crash

Police sources said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the trailer had developed a technical fault and was being repaired by a mechanic at the time of the mishap. The car, heading towards Jaipur, slammed into the rear of the trailer at high speed, they added.

DSP Sharma confirmed that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, losing control of the car before it rammed into the trailer. The deceased have been identified as Mukut Bihari Chand, son of Kasturi Chand, his wife Guddi Devi, Rakesh, son of Kishan Lal, his wife Nidhi, and the driver, Nafees.

Police confirmed that all the victims were from the same family, with Nafees, hailing from Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur.

Trailer Driver and Mechanic Also Injured

The accident also left the trailer’s driver and the mechanic, identified as Ramcharan, injured. They were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin after post-mortem.