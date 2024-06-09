Five Killed, Six Others Injured in Road Accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Five people, including a child, died and six others suffered injuries in the road accident that took place on Sunday on Sultanpur-Rae Bareli road. On receiving the information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and launched the rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to Sultanpur District Hospital and Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a tractor came between a Bolero and a Bullet near Jamo Bhadar intersection of Munshi Ganj Police Station area. Due to this, both the vehicles went out of control. In the accident, brother-sister and a child on a Bullet died. At the same time, two women, who were travelling in Bolero died, while six others sustained serious injuries.

It is learnt that Durgesh Upadhyay, a resident of Bhava Pur of the district, had gone to his sister's house on Sunday morning to bring her to their house. He was coming home on a Bullet with his sister Vandana and her seven-year-old son Devansh when the accident took place.

All three died in the accident. Durgesh used to run a medical store in Ramganj market. All the people in the Bolero were going from Islam Ganj of Sultanpur district to Dharai Mafi. While trying to avoid a tractor on way, the Bolero collided with a tree and dashed against the Bullet and as a result Durgesh his sister and nephew died on the spot. The six others, who were injured, have been admitted to Sultanpur District Hospital and Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment.

