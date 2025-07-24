ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, Several Injured as Bus Falls Into Field In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: At least seven people, including three women, were killed and 22 others injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a field near Tarangala in the Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district on Wednesday morning, police said.

DSP Sarkaghat Sanjeev Gautam said, "The dead include three women, one man and a 16-year-old boy. At the same time, the injured are being treated in the hospital. The cause of the accident is not known. The causes of the accident are being investigated. The condition of many people remains critical."

The bus, which was coming from Jamun Galu to Sarkaghat, skidded off the road at Tarangala and fell several feet below into adjoining fields at about 10 am. Officials said there were about 25 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Gautam said the injured were rushed to the Sarkaghat Civil Hospital by 108 ambulances and local residents through vehicles. Eyewitnesses said the bus rolled multiple times, leaving the roof severely damaged. A video of the accident went viral on social media, where people can be heard alleging a delay in ambulance response.