4 Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Lorry Collision Near Tiruttani; Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Financial Aid

A rescue operation is underway near Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, where five people were killed and 30 others injured when a tipper collided head-on with a bus on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): Four people were killed when a government bus and a tipper lorry collided head-on near Tiruttani. The Tamil Nadu government has announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

A government bus (Route No. 48) was travelling towards Tiruttani from RK Pettah on Friday evening, while a tipper lorry was heading towards Sholingar from Tiruttani in the opposite direction. As the vehicles approached the KG Kandigai area, they collided head-on, leading to a fatal accident in which four bus passengers died on the spot.

More than 20 injured were rescued with the help of the public and shifted by 108 ambulances to Peerakuppam Primary Health Centre and Tiruttani Government Hospital for treatment. Six of them, including five men and one woman, were later shifted to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further medical care.

On receiving information about the accident, Tiruttani police reached the spot and launched rescue operations. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. Authorities are also searching for the driver of the tipper lorry, who fled the scene. The front portion of the lorry, which was stuck inside the bus, was removed using two JCB machines.

Hospital Chief’s Statement

Speaking to reporters, Revathi, the Chief of Tiruvallur Government Hospital, said, "We prepared 40 beds at the hospital to treat those injured in the accident. Doctors from all departments are ready to provide necessary medical care. Two severely injured are undergoing treatment in the emergency department, while four others are in the yellow zone ward.