Five Killed In Uttar Pradesh As Roadside Stop Turns Fatal For A Family

Police and other officials consoling the survivors after five killed In Uttar Pradesh in accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Hardoi: At least five persons were killed when a speeding pickup truck hit them near a crossing on Bilgram Road in the Sursa police station area of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victims, including two children, were standing by the roadside after attending a mundan (tonsure) ceremony when the truck lost control, broke through a barrier and struck them, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

“The impact was such that all five died on the scene. They were members of the same family coming from a mundan (tonsure) ceremony,” said an official.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha identified the deceased as Santram (30); his wife, Sangeeta (28); Santram’s sister, Mohini (32); Mohini’s 2-year-old daughter, Gauri; and Vasu, a 9-month-old boy.