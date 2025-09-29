ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Uttar Pradesh As Roadside Stop Turns Fatal For A Family

The victims, including two children, were standing by the roadside after attending a mundan (tonsure) ceremony when the truck lost control and struck them.

Police and other officials consoling the survivors after five killed In Uttar Pradesh in accident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

Hardoi: At least five persons were killed when a speeding pickup truck hit them near a crossing on Bilgram Road in the Sursa police station area of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victims, including two children, were standing by the roadside after attending a mundan (tonsure) ceremony when the truck lost control, broke through a barrier and struck them, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

“The impact was such that all five died on the scene. They were members of the same family coming from a mundan (tonsure) ceremony,” said an official.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha identified the deceased as Santram (30); his wife, Sangeeta (28); Santram’s sister, Mohini (32); Mohini’s 2-year-old daughter, Gauri; and Vasu, a 9-month-old boy.

Police said the family was travelling on bikes and had stopped to drink water when the incident took place. “After the accident, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene,” they said.

According to officials, the vehicle has been taken into custody, and a probe has been launched into the incident. “We have also formed multiple teams to search for the suspect,” they said.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) visited the post-mortem facility following the crash and assured all possible assistance to the kin of the accident victims.

