Five Killed In Tata Safari-Canter Collision In Rajasthan's Churu

The collision was so severe that two bodies got stuck in Tata Safari for about two hours before they were retrieved by police.

Five Killed In Tata Safari-Canter Collision In Rajasthan's Churu
An injured person is taken to an ambulance. (ETV Bharat)
Published : 45 seconds ago

Churu: As many as five people died and two others were injured in a horrific road accident in Sardarshahar of Churu district in the early hours on Wednesday. Both injured persons have been admitted to PBM Hospital in Bikaner, where both are undergoing treatment.

Police official Arvind Kumar Bhardwaj said the accident happened near Bukansar Fanta on Hanumangarh highway of Sardarshahar, where a canter and Tata Safari collided head-on. "Five people riding the Tata Safari died, while two were seriously injured in the accident. The injured include a man who was riding the Tata Safari and the canter driver. At present, both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” Bhardwaj said.

After receiving the information, the a team from Sardarshahar police station reached the spot and took the injured to the government hospital. Later, two injured persons were rushed to Bikaner due to their critical condition. At the same time, the bodies of the dead have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. The collision was so severe that two bodies riding the Tata Safari got stuck in the vehicle for about two hours before they were retrieved by police.

Bhardwaj said that all the dead and injured have been identified. The injured canter driver Kishore Singh Rajput is a resident of Ratangarh. The deceased were identified as Kamlesh,26, Nandlal,23, Rakesh,25, Pawan,33, and Dhanraj whose age could not be confirmed. Seriously injured Ramlal is undergoing treatment in Bikaner.

