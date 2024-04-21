Five Killed in Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): At least five people were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a divider and overturned, police said.

The mishap occurred on the Yamuna Expressway at the Kuberpur interchange in the jurisdiction of the Etmadpur police station area, said ACP Etmadpur Sukanya Sharma.

"One of the deceased was the brother of the groom Santosh. He was identified as Gautam. The injured have been rushed to the SN Medical College. the bodies have been sent for post mortem and will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem is completed," the senior police official added.

It is learnt that one Santosh, a resident of Tigri, Greater Noida, was supposed to tie the knot on on April 21 in Deoria. "On Saturday night, the wedding procession including the groom was going from Noida to Deoria in six cars. There were eight people in a car. The car in which Gautam was travelling met with an accident," added the ACP.

The other deceased have been identified as Chandan (32), Sudesh (28), Patna resident Sanjeev Sharma and Praveen. Police also found liquor bottles in the car that met with the accident and they are probing the matter. It is also understood that following the mishap, the wedding has been cancelled as of now.