Five Killed, Four Injured After Two Speeding Cars Collide Head-On In Rajasthan; Traffic Disrupted On Bikaner-Jaipur Highway For Hours

Bikaner: At least five persons died while four other sustained serious injuries after two cars collided head on, on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway under Sri Dungargarh police station in Rajasthan on Monday night.

Police sources informed that one of the vehicles was enroute to Napasar in Bikaner from Khatu Shyam ji temple, while occupants of the other vehicle belonged to Bigga village.

The collision was so severe that both the vehicles suffered heavy damage, and all passengers were trapped inside the wreckage. Those who died at the spot have been identified as Karan, Dinesh, Madan and Surendra. Another person succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Following the accident, locals informed police who rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Sri Dungargarh CO Niket Pareek said, "Police force reached the accident site as soon as information was received. Rescue was carried out with the help of locals. Four persons died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to PBM Trauma Center in Bikaner, but one of them died on the way."

The police official further informed, "One car was carrying people belonging to Napasar town in Bikaner who were returning after a visit to Khatu Shyam Ji temple. The other car had residents from Bigga village. There were nine people in both the vehicles."

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, as both the vehicles have been completely shattered. The cars had to be pulled apart using a crane and rescuers used cutters to break open the doors and pull out those who were trapped inside.

As per sources, the accident led to major disruption of traffic on the Bikaner-Jaipur Highway as hundreds of people gathered at the accident site, which was about three kilometers from Sri Dungargarh town. Vehicles were stuck for nearly two hours as police intensified efforts to clear the road.