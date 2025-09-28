Five Killed As Speeding Car Collides Head-on With Roadways Bus In Uttar Pradesh
A local eyewitness said the speeding car collided with the roadways bus while negotiating the Badi Nahar turn under the Oil police station limits.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: In a major road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, five people including a child were killed after a roadways bus and a car collided head-on in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state on Sunday.
The mishap occurred on the Sitapur Highway near the Badi Nahar turn under the Oil police station limits at around 6 am today morning. According to police, the car was traveling from Sitapur to Lakhimpur, while the Lucknow depot roadways bus was traveling from Lakhimpur to Sitapur. The two vehicles suddenly collided head-on at the Badi Nahar turn. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged about 10 feet backward and its front end was severely damaged.
The car driver identified as Sunil, a resident of Pipariya, along with four other people including two passengers died on the spot. A child was also among those killed. The remaining passengers were somehow rescued by villagers and police.
Salman Ali and his wife Nisha from Ghanpur Naurgabad, Sarvesh Kumar from Isanagar, Sharda Prasad from Padhua, Sanjay Yadav from Saidapur Saduna, and Pushpa from Piprakothi were seriously injured. All were admitted to the district hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical.
Local eyewitness Ramsagar said that the car was overspeeding which he said led to the accident.
“As soon as it tried to negotiate the turn, it collided with the bus. The noise was so loud that we ran from our homes to the scene. Many passengers were trapped between the seats and were rescued with great difficulty," he said.
The car was carrying 15 people at the time of the accident, including three children and several women.
Inspector-in-Charge of Kheri Police Station, Nirala Tiwari, said that upon receiving information about the accident, a police team arrived at the scene. With the help of villagers, the injured were pulled out of the vehicle he said adding the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.
