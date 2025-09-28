ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Speeding Car Collides Head-on With Roadways Bus In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a major road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, five people including a child were killed after a roadways bus and a car collided head-on in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state on Sunday.

The mishap occurred on the Sitapur Highway near the Badi Nahar turn under the Oil police station limits at around 6 am today morning. According to police, the car was traveling from Sitapur to Lakhimpur, while the Lucknow depot roadways bus was traveling from Lakhimpur to Sitapur. The two vehicles suddenly collided head-on at the Badi Nahar turn. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged about 10 feet backward and its front end was severely damaged.

The car driver identified as Sunil, a resident of Pipariya, along with four other people including two passengers died on the spot. A child was also among those killed. The remaining passengers were somehow rescued by villagers and police.

Salman Ali and his wife Nisha from Ghanpur Naurgabad, Sarvesh Kumar from Isanagar, Sharda Prasad from Padhua, Sanjay Yadav from Saidapur Saduna, and Pushpa from Piprakothi were seriously injured. All were admitted to the district hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical.