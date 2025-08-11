ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed After Jeep Collides With Bike In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur

Anuppur: At least five people were killed and three others were injured after a speeding SUV collided with a bike in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Benlia village, which borders Chhattisgarh, where a speeding Scorpio jeep heading from Jhiriya Tola towards Belia rammed into the bike coming from the opposite direction and went out of control.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, while three people, including the bike rider, died on the spot. Two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital. “After the collision, the Scorpio vehicle went out of control, crashed into a house and overturned," they said.

The deceased include Shubham Ahirwar, Rahul Kewat and Saurav Pradhan, who were travelling in the car. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital with the help of police and sanitation workers from Nagar Parishad Dola. Police said the Safai Mitra personnel played a crucial role in rescue efforts. The bodies were sent to Kotma and Bijuri Hospitals for postmortem before being handed over to their families.