5 Including Woman And Child Charred To Death After Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh Triggers Fire
The car's tyre burst and it drifted off road and collided head-on with the truck coming from opposite direction. Deceased are yet to be identified.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Aligarh: At least five persons including a woman and a child were burnt to death after a car collided head-on with a truck near Gopi Bridge in Akrabad on Kanpur National Highway-34 in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday morning.
As per police, both vehicles caught fire after the collision, which burned five persons including a minor, a woman and the truck driver to death.
The truck was travelling from Aligarh to Etah, while the car was coming from the opposite direction. Suddenly, the car's tyre burst, and it drifted off the road and collided head-on with the truck. The impact was so severe that both the car and truck immediately caught fire, police said.
Five persons, including a child and a woman, died in the accident. The accident led to blockade on national highway for over an hour. Receiving information, Rural Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain rushed to the spot along with fire brigade team. An investigation is currently underway to identify the deceased.
Speaking to media, Rural SP Amrit Jain said, "Two vehicles collided on the Gopi Bridge this morning. Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire. As soon as we received information, police, along with fire service personnel, rushed to the accident spot and brought the fire under control."
The injured were pulled out of the vehicles and rushed to the hospital via ambulance. However, none of them could be saved. "Efforts are underway to identify the deceased persons. Traffic has been restored. Further investigation is on," Jain added.
