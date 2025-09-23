ETV Bharat / state

5 Including Woman And Child Charred To Death After Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh Triggers Fire

Aligarh: At least five persons including a woman and a child were burnt to death after a car collided head-on with a truck near Gopi Bridge in Akrabad on Kanpur National Highway-34 in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday morning.

As per police, both vehicles caught fire after the collision, which burned five persons including a minor, a woman and the truck driver to death.

The truck was travelling from Aligarh to Etah, while the car was coming from the opposite direction. Suddenly, the car's tyre burst, and it drifted off the road and collided head-on with the truck. The impact was so severe that both the car and truck immediately caught fire, police said.