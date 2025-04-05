Five-Inch-Long Needle Removed From Man's Stomach In Hyderabad, How It Got There Remains A Mystery

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical procedure, doctors at the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (King Koti District Hospital) here successfully removed a five-inch-long needle from a man's stomach.

The patient, Murali, a transport vehicle driver from Devarakonda in Nallakunta, Hyderabad, had been enduring stomach pain for nearly two to three months. He described the sensation as that of a sharp object poking him in the abdomen. Amid the persistent discomfort, he visited Vaidya Vidhan Parishad a week ago.

In order to diagnose the condition, the doctors at the hospital conducted a series of scans and diagnostic tests and discovered that a needle-like object was lodged in Murali's stomach. The doctors decided to perform a surgery to remove the object. A team led by Dr Venkatesh and comprising Dr Balraj and anaesthesiologist Dr Srimanth held discussions and prepared for a complex surgery to remove a foreign object from Murli's stomach. The procedure was fraught with risks as the object could cause bleeding. But the team with its experience and knowledge went ahead with the task and performed the surgery.

To the team's astonishment, the needle they had removed was five inches long. Such needles are typically used to sew gunny bags. While the doctors heaved a sigh of relief after conducing the procedure successfully, they wondered how did a needle that too five inches long end up in Murali's stomach.

They waited for Murali to come to senses after the procedure. It was a mystery only Murali could solve. But he remained tight-lipped. For the doctors, the procedure was complex and tiring, but Murali's silence was baffling.