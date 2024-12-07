5 Killed As Car Plunges Into Pond In Telangana's Jalalpur

Hyderabad: Five youths were killed as a car went out of control and plunged into a pond in Jalalpur of Bhudan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana at 5:30 am Saturday, police said. One of the six youths in the car survived and escaped safely from the pond.

The deceased have been identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamsi, Balu and Vinay, all residents of Hayatnagar, Hyderabad. The police recovered the bodies with the help of a JCB and shifted them to the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital for postmortem. The youths were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli.

According to the Sub-inspector of Pochampalli Police station, "An accident occurred early this morning around 5:30 am at Jalalpur village lake. Six members were travelling in the car; one member escaped by breaking the car's glass, while the other five members died. They were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony. The car was speeding, and after losing control, it fell into the lake. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the area hospital."

It is reported that the youths left their homes on Friday night. The police have officially registered a case and are conducting inquiries to determine the cause of the accident. The investigation is underway, more details are awaited. (With agency inputs)