Five Held With Pistols in Mumbai; Cops Suspect Celebrity On Target

Mumbai crime branch arrested five members of a gang from the Andheri area and seized seven pistols and 21 live rounds from them.

Five Held With Pistols in Mumbai; Cops Suspect Celebrity On Target
Representatinal image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch arrested five members of a gang from the Andheri area and seized seven pistols and 21 live rounds from them, police said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect a celebrity was on target of the gang.

The motive behind carrying weapons is being investigated, an official said. Police suspect that the accused had planned to harm a celebrity, an official said without elaborating.

Based on specific information, the crime branch team picked them up on Saturday, he said. They are identified as Vikash Thakur alias Vickey, Sumitkumar Dilawar, Shreyas Yadav, Devendra Saksena, and Vivek Gupta, he said, adding that they hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sumitkumar and Vikash are history sheeters, the official said.

