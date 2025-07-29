Five Held From UP For Duping Raipur Woman Of Rs 2.83 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam, Hunt On For Other Accused

Raipur: In a major breakthrough, Raipur Police on Monday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in a Rs 2.83 crore cyber fraud case where a woman was 'digitally arrested' and extorted for almost 50 days.

As per reports, victim Sonia Hanspal was allegedly digitally trapped and forced to transfer Rs 2.83 crore to scammers after the accused posed as cybercrime police officials from Delhi and accused her of being involved in money laundering through multiple bank accounts linked to her Aadhaar card. Fearing arrest, she made repeated payments via RTGS between May 23 and July 10, 2025.

After realising that she has been duped, Sonia lodged a complaint at Vidhansabha Police Station on July 12, on the basis of which, Raipur Police's anti-cyber and crime unit launched 'Operation Cyber Shield' and arrested five persons involved in the scam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash Sahu and Sher Bahadur Singh alias Monu from Gorakhpur, and Anoop Kumar Mishra, Naveen Mishra and Anand Singh from Lucknow. Police sources revealed that Anand ran a Punjab National Bank customer service centre and helped launder the money in exchange for a 3 percent commission. Police have also frozen Rs 43 lakh from their bank accounts and seized SIM cards, mobile phones, chequebooks and other incriminating documents.

Police said the accused were operating around 40 fake companies like Narayani Infra Developer Pvt Ltd and Shri Ganesh Developers, and had opened multiple fake bank accounts. They contacted the victim via WhatsApp video calls and scared her into transferring money via RTGS from May 23 to July 10. In her police complaint, victim Sonia Hanspal mentioned that the scammers claimed that multiple bank accounts were opened in her name using her Aadhaar number in various places including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai and other states. She was also threatened that she would be arrested on charges of money laundering unless she cooperated fully. The victim provided all the information they sought. The fraudsters had also assured the victim that she would receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) after clearing all her accounts. However, no such NOC was ever provided. Eventually, she learnt that she had been digitally arrested.

Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh said, "Victim Sonia Hanspal had registered a case of fraud in Vidhansabha PS on July 12, 2025. After this, a joint team of anti-crime and cyber u​nit and Police arrested five accused following raids in different states of the country. During the course of investigation, police received tip-off about presence of the accused in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, accused Akash Sahu and Sher Bahadur Singh alias Monu were apprehended from Gorakhpur. Anoop Kumar Mishra, Naveen Mishra and Anand Kumar Singh were arrested from Lucknow."

All those arrested admitted to carrying out the fraud along with several other accused, he said, adding that the five accused from Uttar Pradesh were involved in carrying out frauds worth crores of rupees across the country.

Rs 2,83,65,000 Transferred Between May 23 And July 10

Rs 6.65 lakh on May 23

Rs 25 lakh on June 13

Rs 21 lakh on June 17

Rs 90 lakh on June 18

Rs 40 lakh on June 21

Rs 35 lakh on June 25

Rs 22 lakh on July 1

Rs 50,000 on July 3

Rs 1 lakh on July 7

Rs 3 lakh on July 10

Another accused Pradeep Singh is currently lodged at Ballia Jail in Uttar Pradesh, and he will soon be brought to Raipur for further questioning. An investigation is underway to find out if more people are involved in the racket, the senior police official said.

RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) is a method used for transferring large amount from one bank account to other instantly. The scammers misused this system to collect nearly Rs three crore from the victim.

How to protect yourself from digital fraud?

It is important to note that police or any government agency never call or threaten you. The investigating agency or police takes action through the legal process. In such a situation, if you also get such a threatening call, you should go to the nearest police station and register your complaint. This apart, you can also call the National Cyber ​​Crime Helpline number 1930. Also, a complaint can be lodged through @cyberdost on the social media platform X.