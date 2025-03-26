ETV Bharat / state

Five Held For ATM Heist In Hyderabad

At least five people were held for allegedly stealing cash worth over Rs 29 lakh from an ATM in Hyderabad's Ravirala Branch.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 8:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Five members of an inter-state gang who allegedly stole Rs 29.69 lakh in cash from an ATM here were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who came to the PSU bank's Ravirala Branch in a car on March 2, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras, cut open the ATM cash chest and stole the amount in about three minutes before fleeing, they said. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu told reporters on Wednesday that after collecting evidence, it was found that the offenders belonged to Rajasthan and Haryana states.

By verifying CCTV footage, police personnel said the offenders' car was moving through Kongara Kalan village near here on March 25 along with those involved in the previous ATM theft, and five of them were apprehended, police said. The five accused allegedly confessed to coming to Kongara Kalan to commit another ATM theft and said they, along with other absconding offenders, had earlier stolen cash from the ATM at Ravirala.

Cash to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, a car, an oxygen cylinder, an LPG cylinder, a gas cutter, among other items, were seized from the accused. The accused were previously involved in ATM offences in Telangana and Odisha, police said. Further investigation is on.

TAGGED:

