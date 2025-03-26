Five Government Employees Terminated For Narcotics Trafficking In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated five employees of the Jal Shakti Department for their alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking. The action was taken on Monday under Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India after a departmental inquiry.

The terminated employees have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Jamadar, Irrigation Division, Shopian; Abdul Rashid Bhat, Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division, Sumbal, Bandipora District; Dilbag Singh, Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar, Jammu; Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division, Ramban; and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, Ferozpora Basin, Irrigation Division, Tangmarg, Baramulla District.

The termination orders state that these employees were involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, and the police had registered FIRs against them under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act in their respective police stations and now have been dismissed under 311(2) of the Constitution of India.

As per the orders, clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution clearly explains that after affording a person a reasonable opportunity to be heard regarding the charges, if it is proposed, following such an inquiry, to impose any penalty, that penalty can be imposed based on the evidence presented during the inquiry, without the need to provide the person with an opportunity to make representation regarding the proposed penalty.

“Therefore, in view of the import of Article 311(2) of the Constitution, there is no requirement to offer the incumbent an opportunity to represent himself on the proposed penalty. The departmental proposal in this regard holds good,” the orders said.

In the termination order of Gulzar Ahmad, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division Ramban, it is evident that Mr Gulzar Ahmed S/o Mohd. Abdullah has not only failed to uphold the standards of integrity and conduct expected of the public servant but has also actively engaged in activities detrimental to public welfare. His arrest and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics from the charged official demonstrate a clear intent to operate within an illegal drug network.

“His action poses a grave risk to society, undermining law enforcement efforts and contributing to the spread of narcotics. His action constitutes a direct violation of rule 3 of the J&K employees' conduct rules, 1971, and he poses a significant risk to societal well-being. It is, therefore, recommended that the termination proceeding be initiated against him following the due process of law.”

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration had terminated 78 employees under Article 311 (2) (c) since 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370 without holding any inquiry against them. These employees were terminated on charges of being prejudicial to the security of the state.