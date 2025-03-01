Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): At least five people including two young women died following a collision between a car and a tipper lorry on Chikkinduvadi Road in Kollegal Taluk of Chamarajanagar Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred when the victims, all friends, were on their way to Male Mahadeshwara to witness the grand celebrations of Mahashivratri Rathotsava. They were travelling in a car bearing Mandya's registration number which suffered head-on collision with a lorry, leading to their death on the spot. Soon after the incident, locals gathered in large numbers. Receiving information, police rushed to the spot for rescue but by then all occupants of the car had died.

Five Friends Killed On Spot After Lorry Collides Head-On With Their Car In Karnataka's Kollegal (ETV Bharat)

The deceased have been identified as Srilakshmi (20), Likhita from Mysuru, Suhas, Nitin and Shreyas from Mandya.

Kollegal Rural Police informed all five friends had planned to visit Mahadeshwara Hill on a weekend trip and then head to Hogenakal Waterfalls from there.

"An empty tipper coming from Hanur collided with their car, following which both the vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch. All the occupants of the car died on the spot. The bodies were recovered and sent to Kollegal Sub-Divisional Hospital for post mortem. The tipper driver fled the scene after the accident," said local police.

Speaking to media, Chamarajanagar SP Dr BT Kavita said, ''A tipper coming from the Mahadeshwara side hit a car enroute to Male Mahadeshwara hill from Madhuvanahalli. While the tipper driver was overtaking another vehicle, it hit the car coming from the opposite direction. The car was dragged for about 20-25 meters, and then both the vehicles overturned and fell into a 10-ft deep ditch."

"Five friends died in the accident, while the tipper driver managed to flee. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,'' the senior police official informed.

