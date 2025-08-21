Five Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Third Such Incident In Four Days

New Delhi: In recurrence of the third such incident in four days, Delhi Police and the fire department swung into action on Thursday after five schools received fresh bomb threats demanding $25,000. This includes Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International Public School in Dwarka Sector 5, Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School in Chhawla, Maxfort School in Dwarka Sector 1, and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka Sector 10.

This latest series of threats comes after over 50 schools received another bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday, while over 30 schools received similar threats on Monday, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Confirming the receipt of the threat, Poonam Gupta, principal of BGS International Public School, said the email also threatened "bloodshed." "On Wednesday morning, an email landed in the school email address, where there was again a bomb threat and threat of bloodshed. As a precautionary measure, I immediately called the police, and everyone was here by 6:30 am, including the bomb squad. I am not sending any child inside the building as a precautionary measure."

Delhi police said a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodhaya Vidyalaya, and others, demanding $25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded $5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration of various schools, claiming to have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

"We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer $2000 to the Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs," the email reads.

"Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now," the email adds.

Currently, the situation is under control, and all necessary security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. The police have asked school authorities to remain extra cautious.

The Cyber ​​Cell is trying to trace the source of the emails received in the last three days."We have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and maintain peace," police said.