ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead In TN Old Age Home: Collector Confirms E. Coli Contamination In Drinking Water, Autopsy Report Awaited

Tenkasi: In a major update, the Tenkasi district officials have confirmed that five persons of an old age home in Tamil Nadu's Sundarapandiyapuram died after consuming drinking water contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The cause of death was confirmed by Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore on Thursday.

The Annai Nallavashu Trust Old Age Home, run by Rajendran from Pattakkurichi, housed 58 elderly people who were abandoned by their families. All three meals of the day were prepared and served within the facility.

On June 8, a day after the Bakrid festival, goat meat donated by people of Veeranam near Surandai was cooked and served with rice for lunch. The same night, several residents of the old age home developed symptoms like vomiting and urinary issues. Over the next few days, more than 10 people fell ill and were first admitted to a nearby primary health center, from where they were shifted to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

On June 11, 48-year-old Shankar Ganesh passed away. Two more people died on June 12, prompting the district administration to begin an investigation. Initially, officials suspected food poisoning due to the meat consumption. Soon, the old age home was sealed and its owner Rajendran was arrested.

Subsequently, two more residents, 70-year-old Thanalakshmi and 54-year-old Muppudathi, died, taking the death toll to five.