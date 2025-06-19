Five Dead In TN Old Age Home: Collector Confirms E. Coli Contamination In Drinking Water, Autopsy Report Awaited

Tenkasi: In a major update, the Tenkasi district officials have confirmed that five persons of an old age home in Tamil Nadu's Sundarapandiyapuram died after consuming drinking water contaminated with E. coli bacteria.
The cause of death was confirmed by Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore on Thursday.
The Annai Nallavashu Trust Old Age Home, run by Rajendran from Pattakkurichi, housed 58 elderly people who were abandoned by their families. All three meals of the day were prepared and served within the facility.
On June 8, a day after the Bakrid festival, goat meat donated by people of Veeranam near Surandai was cooked and served with rice for lunch. The same night, several residents of the old age home developed symptoms like vomiting and urinary issues. Over the next few days, more than 10 people fell ill and were first admitted to a nearby primary health center, from where they were shifted to Tenkasi Government Hospital.
On June 11, 48-year-old Shankar Ganesh passed away. Two more people died on June 12, prompting the district administration to begin an investigation. Initially, officials suspected food poisoning due to the meat consumption. Soon, the old age home was sealed and its owner Rajendran was arrested.
Subsequently, two more residents, 70-year-old Thanalakshmi and 54-year-old Muppudathi, died, taking the death toll to five.
Meanwhile, the food and water samples were collected and sent for examination.
District Collector Kamal Kishore confirmed that tests on both food and water samples revealed E. coli bacteria in the drinking water, and not the food. "Since the affected people developed symptoms a few days after consuming meat, we tested both the food and the drinking water samples. The water tested positive for E. coli. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after we receive the autopsy reports," Kishore told ETV Bharat.
The senior official added that police will decide whether the donors of meat would be brought under the purview of investigation.
On the incident, Dr Rathinakumar, a general physician from Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, explained that E. coli can cause severe stomach issues and urine infections. "Healthy people usually recover, but those with weak immunity, like the elderly or diabetics, are at higher risk of severe complications," he said.
An investigation is underway to find out the source of drinking water and how it is managed at the old age home.