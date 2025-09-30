ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Motorcycles In Madhya Pradesh

Bhind: Five people, including a family of four and a diver, were crushed to death when a speeding container truck collided with two motorcycles in the Phoop area of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 am on the Gwalior-Itawa road, a busy stretch known for frequent vehicular movement. According to preliminary reports from the local police, three victims died on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

According to locals, Bhola Khan, a diver by profession, was riding one of the bikes while the other was driven by Sunil Baghel, who was travelling with his wife Sunita (32), son Chhote (5), and daughter Anshu (15).

The family was reportedly en route to a nearby village when the tragedy struck.“Bhola Khan, Sunil Baghel and his wife Sunita died on the spot. The children succumbed to injuries later,” Satyendra Singh Rajput, Phoop Police Station in-charge and investigation officer, said.