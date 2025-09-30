ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Motorcycles In Madhya Pradesh

According to preliminary reports from the local police, three victims died on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST

Bhind: Five people, including a family of four and a diver, were crushed to death when a speeding container truck collided with two motorcycles in the Phoop area of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 am on the Gwalior-Itawa road, a busy stretch known for frequent vehicular movement. According to preliminary reports from the local police, three victims died on the spot due to the severity of the impact.

According to locals, Bhola Khan, a diver by profession, was riding one of the bikes while the other was driven by Sunil Baghel, who was travelling with his wife Sunita (32), son Chhote (5), and daughter Anshu (15).

The family was reportedly en route to a nearby village when the tragedy struck.“Bhola Khan, Sunil Baghel and his wife Sunita died on the spot. The children succumbed to injuries later,” Satyendra Singh Rajput, Phoop Police Station in-charge and investigation officer, said.

The officer said that the container truck, moving at high speed, lost control and rammed into both motorcycles simultaneously. The force of the collision was so intense that the victims were thrown several meters away, and their vehicles were mangled beyond recognition.

“The driver of the container fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the vehicle on the roadside,” the officer said. Residents rushed to the site and alerted the authorities. Police and emergency services arrived shortly thereafter and began the process of identifying the victims and clearing the wreckage.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations at the district hospital.“The accident was horrific. All five victims died instantly. We are investigating the circumstances and trying to trace the absconding driver,” said a senior police official from Phoop police station. The tragic incident has sparked outrage and grief in the local community, with many demanding stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and better monitoring of heavy vehicles on rural roads.

Family members of the deceased have called for swift justice and compensation. Authorities have registered a case against the unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver.

