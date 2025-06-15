ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead As Ambulance Carrying Deceased Collides With Pickup In Uttar Pradesh

Amethi: At least five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here in Uttar Pradesh early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the ambulance collided with a pickup truck ahead of them in the Shukul Bazar police station area.

Police said the ambulance, bearing registration HR 74 B 2657, hit the truck (UP71BT 3957), which was slowing down on the highway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the ambulance died instantly. The pickup driver also sustained minor injuries, they said.