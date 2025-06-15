ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead As Ambulance Carrying Deceased Collides With Pickup In Uttar Pradesh

The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the incident happened in the Shukul Bazar police station area.

Five Dead As Ambulance Carrying Deceased Collides With Pickup In Uttar Pradesh
Five Dead As Ambulance Carrying Deceased Collides With Pickup In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amethi: At least five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here in Uttar Pradesh early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the ambulance collided with a pickup truck ahead of them in the Shukul Bazar police station area.

Police said the ambulance, bearing registration HR 74 B 2657, hit the truck (UP71BT 3957), which was slowing down on the highway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the ambulance died instantly. The pickup driver also sustained minor injuries, they said.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar Sharma, alias Satish, Ravi Sharma, and Phulo Sharma—all residents of Samastipur district in Bihar—and Sarfaraz and Abid, both from Nuh district in Haryana.

“Two of the victims were ambulance drivers, while the others were accompanying the body. The lone survivor, identified as Shambhu Rai of Samastipur, was seriously injured and taken to the local Community Health Centre for treatment,” they said.

Soon after the mishap, a police team from Shukul Bazar police station rushed to the scene, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and began informing family members of the deceased.

“Legal proceedings are underway, and we are investigating the exact cause of the collision and whether speeding or fatigue may have contributed to the accident,” said SHO Abhinesh Kumar.

Read More

  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Animal Welfare Activists Arrive To Care For Mute Victims At Accident Spot
  2. Three Youths Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Amethi: At least five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here in Uttar Pradesh early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the ambulance collided with a pickup truck ahead of them in the Shukul Bazar police station area.

Police said the ambulance, bearing registration HR 74 B 2657, hit the truck (UP71BT 3957), which was slowing down on the highway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the ambulance died instantly. The pickup driver also sustained minor injuries, they said.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar Sharma, alias Satish, Ravi Sharma, and Phulo Sharma—all residents of Samastipur district in Bihar—and Sarfaraz and Abid, both from Nuh district in Haryana.

“Two of the victims were ambulance drivers, while the others were accompanying the body. The lone survivor, identified as Shambhu Rai of Samastipur, was seriously injured and taken to the local Community Health Centre for treatment,” they said.

Soon after the mishap, a police team from Shukul Bazar police station rushed to the scene, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and began informing family members of the deceased.

“Legal proceedings are underway, and we are investigating the exact cause of the collision and whether speeding or fatigue may have contributed to the accident,” said SHO Abhinesh Kumar.

Read More

  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Animal Welfare Activists Arrive To Care For Mute Victims At Accident Spot
  2. Three Youths Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIVE DEATHS AMETHI ROAD ACCIDENTAMETHI ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.