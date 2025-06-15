Five Dead As Ambulance Carrying Deceased Collides With Pickup In Uttar Pradesh

Amethi: At least five people were killed and one seriously injured when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here in Uttar Pradesh early Sunday morning, police said.
The victims were travelling from Haryana to Bihar with a deceased person’s body when the ambulance collided with a pickup truck ahead of them in the Shukul Bazar police station area.
Police said the ambulance, bearing registration HR 74 B 2657, hit the truck (UP71BT 3957), which was slowing down on the highway.
Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the ambulance died instantly. The pickup driver also sustained minor injuries, they said.
Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar Sharma, alias Satish, Ravi Sharma, and Phulo Sharma—all residents of Samastipur district in Bihar—and Sarfaraz and Abid, both from Nuh district in Haryana.
“Two of the victims were ambulance drivers, while the others were accompanying the body. The lone survivor, identified as Shambhu Rai of Samastipur, was seriously injured and taken to the local Community Health Centre for treatment,” they said.
Soon after the mishap, a police team from Shukul Bazar police station rushed to the scene, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and began informing family members of the deceased.
“Legal proceedings are underway, and we are investigating the exact cause of the collision and whether speeding or fatigue may have contributed to the accident,” said SHO Abhinesh Kumar.
