Five Cops Among Six Employees Terminated By Jammu And Kashmir Admin Over Alleged Terror Links

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Continuing the sacking of government employees on terror charges, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of six more government employees, including five policemen under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution.

Officials said the action followed an investigation revealing their involvement in a narco-terror network run by Pakistan's ISI and other terror groups across the border.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sanctioned the dismissals after a thorough investigation confirmed their role in financing terrorism through the illegal narcotics trade. He noted that the network was deeply embedded, with the officials exploiting their positions to facilitate the illicit activities.

The dismissed employees are Head Constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Constable Khalid Hussain Shah, Constable Rehmat Shah, Constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, Constable Saif Din and Teacher Nizam Din.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its enablers, the government has meanwhile pledged stringent measures against those involved in such activities.

Officials indicated that investigations will continue to uncover further connections and collaborators within the network. They also called for increased public vigilance and cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.

The spree of termination of government employees comes in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, in August, 2019. It can be recalled that in July 2020, the LG Sinha led J&K administration formed a committee vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 for scrutinizing the credentials of government employees allegedly involved in “anti-national activities”.

The government claims that the activities of such employees had come to the “adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State”.