Five Assam Districts In Grip Of Floods, Overall Situation Improves

Guwahati: The overall flood situation in the state has slightly improved but five districts namely Kamrup, Karimganj, Cachar, Barpeta and Dhemaji are still reeling under floodwater.

Death toll in the floods:

As per the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the ongoing floods in Barpeta district on Friday taking the death toll to 32. Nearly 383 villages across five districts of Assam have been grappling with the flooding. Among which, there are 128 villages in Karimganj, 168 in Kamrup, nine in Barpeta, 63 in Cachar and 15 in Dhemaji. Overall, 1,07,385 people are still affected by the floods.

Karimganj district faces fury of floods:

People are still taking shelter in the 122 shelter camps of the state, most of which are in Karimganj district. There are 103 shelter camps in Karimganj and remaining 19 in Cachar district.

Notably, an outbreak of various infectious diseases is being witnessed after the floods. In many places, traffic movement have been disrupted due to bad roads and damaged bridges.

Orange alert issued for Assam and Northeast states:

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati’s Borjhar on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Assam and the Northeast as the cyclonic circulation continues to affect 1.5 km above sea level in northeast Assam and adjoining areas. A red alert has also been sounded in Tripura. According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall is likely to be recorded in most parts of Assam till July 4.

Most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till July 1 due to the impact of cyclonic storms in northeast Assam and adjoining areas, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated.

