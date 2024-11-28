ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested In Ahmedabad For Alleged Fraud Involving Government Health Scheme At Khyati Hospital

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad City Crime Branch arrested five suspects in connection with fabricating operations to siphon off money from the government scheme. A complaint was recently lodged against Khyati Hospital, located on SG Highway in Ahmedabad after allegations of fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) came to light.

Khyati Hospital has been accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to exploit innocent individuals and extort money by misusing government health schemes. The scam surfaced after two individuals from Borisna village in Kadi taluka died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.