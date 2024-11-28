ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested In Ahmedabad For Alleged Fraud Involving Government Health Scheme At Khyati Hospital

Five suspects were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch for allegedly fabricating operations to embezzle funds under the PMJAY at Khyati Hospital.

Ahmedabad: Five Arrested In Suspicion To Siphon Money From Govt Scheme
Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad City Crime Branch arrested five suspects in connection with fabricating operations to siphon off money from the government scheme. A complaint was recently lodged against Khyati Hospital, located on SG Highway in Ahmedabad after allegations of fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) came to light.

Khyati Hospital has been accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to exploit innocent individuals and extort money by misusing government health schemes. The scam surfaced after two individuals from Borisna village in Kadi taluka died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The three arrested have been identified as Khyati Hospital's Director Chirag Rajput, CEO Rahul Jain, and three others. They were produced in Ahmedabad Gramya Court, which approved their remand till November 30. Dr Prashant Vazirani, who performed the initial surgeries involved in the scam, had been arrested earlier.

Special Public Prosecutor advocate Vijay Barot said that where and how many such works have been done by the hospital and their bank accounts also need to be investigated. Since the accused fled after the incident, who provided them with logistics, accommodation and travel arrangements is also to be investigated.

