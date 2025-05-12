ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested For Smuggling Ganja In Sukma

Sukma: Five persons accused of smuggling ganja (cannabis) were arrested in naxal infested Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The Police claim to have recovered 37 kg ganja along with two motorcycles and five mobile phones from the accused. The material recovered from the accused is worth Rs 4,74,800.

Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chauhan informed that a special campaign is on to curtail ganja smuggling in the region. On May 11 the Police received a tip off about five persons on two motorcycles involved in smuggling the contraband. A Police team apprehended them near Jai Stambh Chowk. Those arrested have been identified as Ekla Yashwant, Kattekola Pawan Kumar, Kunja Jeevan, Damsalpudi Abhishek and Karnam Veerababu.

All the accused are residents of Telangana. They were transporting the drug consignment from Malkangiri in Odisha to various parts of Telangana. They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were produced before a court on Monday and have been sent to judicial custody.