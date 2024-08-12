Five Andhra Pradesh Students Killed In Car Accident In Tamil Nadu

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): Five college students hailing from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic car accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Sunday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Chetan, Yukesh, Nitish, Verma and Ramkoman-all residents of Ongole area of Andhra Pradesh.

It is learnt that the deceased along with Chaitanya (21), Vishnu (21) from Ongole area of Andhra, studying engineering at SRM College in Chennai were returning from Kannipakkam Vinayagar temple in Chittoor district to Chennai when the car they were traveling in was rammed by a container lorry bearing Rajasthan registration number at Ramancheri in Tiruvallur district.

In the road accident, Chetan, Yukesh, Nitish, Verma and Ramkoman all died tragically on the spot. Chaitanya and Vishnu, two critically injured students, are undergoing treatment in the emergency department of Tiruvallur District Government Medical College Hospital, a police officials said.

District Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal visited the accident site to oversee the rescue operation. The Kanakammasatram police department is investigating the accident and are looking for the absconding truck driver. It was not immediately known whether it was a case of hit-and-run accident or the car driver was also at fault. Police also did not confirm whether the car driver was overspeeding at the time of the accident.

The bodies of the five students were taken to Tiruvalluar District Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.