Fissures Within Lingayats Deepen As Community Leaders Stand Divided Over Enumeration Of Religion
While a section of Swamijis and leaders want Lingayats to mention their religion as Lingayat, another section appeal the community to continue in Hindu religion.
By Anil Gejji
Published : September 17, 2025 at 11:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: The fissures within the politically influential Lingayat community deepened on Wednesday with Lingayat seers and leaders singing in different tunes on enumerating the community's religion during the upcoming Socio-economic and Educational Survey starting September 22.
A meeting of Swamijis of Panchamasali Lingayat Mutts and leaders convened by Vachananand Swamiji of Harihar Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayat Jagadguru Peetha in Bengaluru on Wednesday decided to mention the community's religion as Hindu in the survey and not Veerashaiva Lingayat much against the decision of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, which claims to be the representative body of Lingayats in the state.
This was despite some attendees expressing their reservation to the decision.
"Lingayats are Hindus and whatever Government benefits we are enjoying today is because we have declared ourselves Hindus. Therefore, I appeal to all our community members to mention their religion as Hindu and caste as Panchamasali Lingayat," Vachananand Swamiji told the reporters after the meeting.
Further he criticized the Mahasabha for giving a call to mention Lingayat as religion accusing them of misleading the community. "There is a conspiracy behind such calls to reduce the numbers of Hindus. We outrightly oppose it. There is no religion called Lingayat. The demand for recognizing Lingayat as a separate religion has already been rejected. Such being the case, there is no point in mentioning Lingayat as our religion," Vachananand Swamiji said.
Another prominent seer of the community, Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji of Koodala Sangam Mutt, however, abstained from the meeting despite the organisers claiming he would attend till the last minute. Not only did he skip the meeting but issued a statement contrary to what Vachananand Swamiji said. “Lingayats must mention their religion as Panchamasali Lingayat and not as Hindus,” he said.
Another prominent seer Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli Mutt also said Lingayat is in itself a separate religion and Lingayats are not part of Hindus.
The developments surrounding the issue for the past two-three days bring to the fore the fact that even the Swamijis are divided on political lines like the leaders of the community. It was evident from the fact that most of the leaders, who attended today's meeting were from BJP or with affiliations to right wing organisations. Their insistence on Lingayats, who are the saffron party's strong vote bank in Karnataka, to mention their religion as Hindu augurs well with BJP's Hindutva ideology.
On Tuesday, all prominent leaders of BJP including former CMs BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basvaraj Bommai, Union Minister V Somanna held a meeting to discuss the issue.
Sources claimed the meeting expressed apprehensions about the decision of the Mahasabha, largely controlled by Congress leaders, to enumerate Lingayat as a separate religion fearing losing the party’s votebank. The meeting decided to evolve a consensus among Lingayats to mention their religion as Hindu after holding talks with members of Mahasabha, Swamijis and other prominent leaders of the community.
Their apprehension was evident from the statement of Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra after the meeting. He blamed the State Congress Government for trying to divide the Veerashaiva Lingayat community by including 'others' option in the religion column to facilitate Lingayats to mention their religion as Lingayat and not Hindus.
"What was the necessity to add the 'others' column when there are only seven notified religions in the country. This shows the Congress Government is carrying out this survey with ill intentions," he said.
Meanwhile both the factions have decided to reach out to community members to impress upon them to accept their respective decisions.
"We have decided to reach out to all Lingayats through our taluk and district units and create awareness about the Lingayat religion. We will also get Lingayat Swamijis to appeal to the community in this regard. We will leave no stone unturned in this regard," H M Renuka Prasanna, Secretary of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha told ETV Bharat.
