Fissures Within Lingayats Deepen As Community Leaders Stand Divided Over Enumeration Of Religion

Bengaluru: The fissures within the politically influential Lingayat community deepened on Wednesday with Lingayat seers and leaders singing in different tunes on enumerating the community's religion during the upcoming Socio-economic and Educational Survey starting September 22.

A meeting of Swamijis of Panchamasali Lingayat Mutts and leaders convened by Vachananand Swamiji of Harihar Veerashaiva Panchamasali Lingayat Jagadguru Peetha in Bengaluru on Wednesday decided to mention the community's religion as Hindu in the survey and not Veerashaiva Lingayat much against the decision of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, which claims to be the representative body of Lingayats in the state.

This was despite some attendees expressing their reservation to the decision.

"Lingayats are Hindus and whatever Government benefits we are enjoying today is because we have declared ourselves Hindus. Therefore, I appeal to all our community members to mention their religion as Hindu and caste as Panchamasali Lingayat," Vachananand Swamiji told the reporters after the meeting.

Further he criticized the Mahasabha for giving a call to mention Lingayat as religion accusing them of misleading the community. "There is a conspiracy behind such calls to reduce the numbers of Hindus. We outrightly oppose it. There is no religion called Lingayat. The demand for recognizing Lingayat as a separate religion has already been rejected. Such being the case, there is no point in mentioning Lingayat as our religion," Vachananand Swamiji said.

Another prominent seer of the community, Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji of Koodala Sangam Mutt, however, abstained from the meeting despite the organisers claiming he would attend till the last minute. Not only did he skip the meeting but issued a statement contrary to what Vachananand Swamiji said. “Lingayats must mention their religion as Panchamasali Lingayat and not as Hindus,” he said.

Another prominent seer Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli Mutt also said Lingayat is in itself a separate religion and Lingayats are not part of Hindus.