Fissures In Lalu Family As Daughter Rohini Acharya Attacks Tejashwi's Man Friday And Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Yadav

Patna: The opposition to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, brewing for long in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s family, exploded out in the open on Thursday as the latter’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya shared a post on her Facebook account calling him a “substandard” person.

Its flames have the potential of scorching the family further, damaging the image of RJD and its leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and also hurting the prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls. Lalu has already disowned his elder son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav over his acceptance of having a long-standing affair with a girl despite being married.

The post shared by Rohini was written by Alok Kumar of Patna. It has a picture of Sanjay sitting on the front seat of a small bus, which has been modified as a vanity van, and is currently being used by Lalu’s younger son and leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, for his ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra.

“The front seat is always marked for the top leader, and nobody should sit on it even in his absence. Though it is another matter if somebody considers himself to be above the top leadership,” Alok’s post shared by Rohini said.

It further stated that “the entire Bihar, including us, are accustomed to seeing Lalu ji and Tejashwi Yadav sitting on the front seat. Anybody else sitting on it is entirely unacceptable to us. It is another matter for sycophants who see a remarkable strategist, advisor, and saviour in a substandard person.”

Though the date on which the photograph was clicked is not clear, Tejashwi embarked on the Bihar Adhikar Yatra on September 16. The five-day tour started from Jehanabad and would end at Vaishali on September 20 after travelling through around 10 districts.

The Facebook post indicated that the opposition to Sanjay in the RJD, especially in Lalu’s family, was increasing.

Lalu’s eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, and elder son Tej Pratap, have long been considered as opposed to his presence and influence over Tejashwi.

Tej Pratap has often mentioned ‘traitors’ in his social media posts and threatened to expose them. They were considered a threat to Sanjay.

Several other RJD leaders and legislators of the party have also opposed the Rajya Sabha member over various issues, including stonewalling their efforts to meet Tejashwi. They have often alleged that he has separated the leader from the followers, and nothing moved in the party without his permission.

Phone calls and messages to Sanjay about Rohini sharing the post on Facebook were not answered.

Rohini has been harbouring political ambitions ever since she shot to the limelight after donating one of her kidneys to Lalu, who underwent a transplant at a hospital in Singapore in 2022. She unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran constituency against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.