Fishing Communities InTN's Kanyakumari Seek Disaster Status Amidst Threat From Sunk Container Ship's Debris

Kanyakumari: Fishing communities in Kanyakumari are asking the Tamil Nadu government for special disaster status following the sinking of the container ship MSC ELSA 3 off the coast of Kerala, as plastic nurdles have begun washing ashore in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district and are posing a threat for the eco-sensitive Gulf of Mannar.

On May 24, a large cargo ship from Liberia lost control while travelling between two ports in Kerala. The ship was having trouble because of strong winds and big waves caused by early monsoon rains. All 24 crew members were saved safely, but the ship crashed and about 100 containers fell into the ocean.

These containers have been washing up on beaches in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Coast Guard officials are warning people to stay away from these containers because they might contain dangerous chemicals and plastic materials that could harm people.

Local fishing communities are worried and scared. The containers and their contents are appearing on beaches in several coastal areas, including Thengapattanam, Inaiyam, and Colachel. Many people, especially children, don't know that these items could be dangerous when they play on the beach.