Fish Curry Dispute Turns Deadly As Man Kills Mother In Chhattisgarh
The accused Kamlesh Nande became enraged after noticing ants crawling over the fish he had kept overnight, and killed his mother with an axe.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Gariaband: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Jogidipa village of Chhattisgarh following a dispute over cooking fish, police said on Sunday. The tragic incident shocked the entire rural community and left them in deep mourning.
According to police, the accused, Kamlesh Nande, returned home late Friday night with fresh fish and asked his mother, Chanda Bai, to prepare curry. “Because it was late, she refused, leading to a brief argument before both went to sleep,” they said.
Police said that in the morning, Nande became enraged after noticing ants crawling over the fish he had kept overnight. “In a fit of rage, he grabbed an axe lying in the house and struck his mother repeatedly, killing her instantly,” they said.
Following the incident, the Phingeshwar Police Station responded swiftly and reached the spot after receiving a call from neighbours. “Authorities recovered the axe believed to have been used in the killing and detained Nande at the scene without resistance. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an inquest report was prepared,” officials said.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police for Gariaband district, Nisha Sinha, termed the act sad and highly condemnable. “The accused has been taken into custody, and the matter is being thoroughly investigated. More details will be shared once the probe is complete,” she said.
Sinha said the preliminary evidence suggested that no other persons were involved. “We are also examining whether alcohol, mental stress or previous family conflicts contributed to the violence.”
On the other hand, residents of Jogidipa expressed outrage over the alleged criminal act by the son. “Only a senseless person can do this. Nande is nothing but ‘Kaliyugi Beta’ (a colloquial term implying an ungrateful or immoral son),” said a neighbour, who, along with other villagers, gathered outside the home after the attack, grieving the loss and demanding justice.
