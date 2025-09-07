ETV Bharat / state

Fish Curry Dispute Turns Deadly As Man Kills Mother In Chhattisgarh

Gariaband: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Jogidipa village of Chhattisgarh following a dispute over cooking fish, police said on Sunday. The tragic incident shocked the entire rural community and left them in deep mourning.

According to police, the accused, Kamlesh Nande, returned home late Friday night with fresh fish and asked his mother, Chanda Bai, to prepare curry. “Because it was late, she refused, leading to a brief argument before both went to sleep,” they said.

Police said that in the morning, Nande became enraged after noticing ants crawling over the fish he had kept overnight. “In a fit of rage, he grabbed an axe lying in the house and struck his mother repeatedly, killing her instantly,” they said.

Following the incident, the Phingeshwar Police Station responded swiftly and reached the spot after receiving a call from neighbours. “Authorities recovered the axe believed to have been used in the killing and detained Nande at the scene without resistance. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an inquest report was prepared,” officials said.